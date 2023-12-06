What’s Hamas and why is it combating with Israel in Gaza?

Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.
The Israeli military responded with air strikes on Gaza, and launched a ground offensive. More than 16,200 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run government.
Fighting resumed last Friday following the end of a seven-day temporary truce, during which Hamas released more than 100 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians in Israeli jails.
What is the goal of Israel’s military operation in Gaza?
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warplanes have been carrying out strikes across Gaza while its troops move through the territory.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has a “clear goal of destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities”, as well as freeing the hostages.
He also declared that Israel would have “overall security responsibility” for the Gaza Strip “for an indefinite period” after the…