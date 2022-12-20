What’s it like residing in Soviet-era housing at present?

Oscar Holland, CNN Interviews & photographs by David Navarro, Martynna Sobecka, Mikhail Kalarashan, Alexander Veryovkin & Giorgi Zatiashvili Written by

Across the former Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc, huge concrete complexes stand as testament to Europe’s post-war housing drive. Constructed en masse in the second half of the 20th century, their utilitarian designs were usually geared toward providing homes as quickly and cheaply as possible.

But while some of these developments have since been razed or fallen into disrepair, many have outlived the communist governments that built them.

In 2012, David Navarro and Martyna Sobecka, founders of the publishing house and design studio Zupagrafika, began documenting Eastern Europe’s aging concrete blocks — and meeting the people who still call them home. Initially, the pair intended to photograph paper architectural models against the buildings they represented, though they instead asked residents to pose for portraits holding the…