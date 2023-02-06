What’s Next for Save the Storks in a Post-Roe America – Press Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — There is still work to be done. That is the message and charge for Save the Storks coming out of January which included the organization participating alongside thousands marching around the Capitol at March for Life and convening in D.C. for Stand for Life’s leadership event.

During the Stand for Life leadership event, Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks, and Annie Tang Humphrey, COO of Save the Storks, both shared their expertise, stories and vision for a whole life perspective and how to move forward in a post-Roe era.

After the march, Save the Storks also participated in an ACLJ reception. Ferraro spoke about the nonprofit’s efforts to create a network of pregnancy resource centers, pro-life organizations and churches so women can easily find resources around healthcare, financial and legal assistance, childcare, education, employment and housing when they need it most.

Save the Storks continues to see challenges as they aim to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. Abortion remains legal in many states as many more work to enshrine access to it. With the FDA approving pharmacies having the abortion pill available, now some 20,000 Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid stores are turning into abortion clinics.

“Save the Storks is working alongside other life-affirming organizations to change the conversation from pro-life only meaning pro-birth to meaning pro-woman, pro-family and pro-solution,” said Ferraro. “We are on a mission to not only change the hearts and minds in the U.S. around life, but to also increase support and resources available to women who unexpectedly find themselves pregnant.”

This month Save the Storks will deliver its 90th Stork Bus to the Bridge Women’s Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Stork Buses are currently on the road in 30…