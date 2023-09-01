What’s RAAC concrete and what number of colleges are affected?

With just days to go before the start of the new school year, more than 100 schools in England have been told to shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete unless they put in place safety measures. Here is what we know so far.
Why are school buildings closing?
The government has ordered 104 English schools, nurseries and colleges with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to close affected buildings immediately until safety measures, such as propping up ceilings, are introduced.
This is because there are concerns that RAAC is prone to collapse.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the decision followed “new evidence” about the material, and that the government is taking a “cautious approach”.
Engineers have been combing school sites looking for RAAC and over the summer “a couple of cases have given us cause for concern”, she said.
Unions and opposition parties are saying the government should have acted sooner.
Head teachers’ union NAHT…