What’s subsequent for Twitter now that Elon Musk needs out?

He spoke on stage, essentially off the record, but a source in the room told CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter that Musk tripled down on his decision to try to back out of the deal and claimed it was all about the bots.

“Musk originally said he was going to fix the bot problem,” Stelter said on Reliable Sources on Sunday. “The same problem that he now says is stopping him from doing the deal.”

New York Times reporter Lauren Hirsch said there has been an interesting confluence of events since news of Musk’s offer first broke. The stock market “basically dropped off the cliff,” including shares of Tesla ( TSLA ) , which Musk was presumably relying on to fund much of the deal.

That may be part of the reason Musk has seemingly been casting doubt that his purchase offer would come to fruition — almost from the moment he made it. “He would kind of throw daggers out there and then walk away and we never quite knew what his intention was,” Hirsch said.

At least until Friday, when…