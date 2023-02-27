What’s the power value cap and what’s going to occur to payments?

Energy bills will be more expensive from April, with costs for a typical household going up to £3,000 a year.
That is because the government is withdrawing some of its support for energy bills, although there will be extra money for the most vulnerable.
The assistance provided to businesses will also reduce from March.
What is the energy price cap?
Ofgem, the energy industry’s regulator, sets a price cap every three months.
This cap – which was introduced in January 2019 – set out the maximum suppliers can charge households per unit of energy on a standard – or default – tariff.
But after energy prices soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government announced a price guarantee would supersede the cap.
Ofgem has set the new price cap for the April to June period at an annual rate of £3,280 for a typical household. However, as this is above the rate of the government guarantee it will not affect households’ bills.
What is the energy price guarantee and how is it…