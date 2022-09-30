When are the £400 vitality rebate and different cost-of-living funds due?

By Kevin Peachey
Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
All UK households will be given a £400 discount on their energy bills from October.
It comes as energy prices for a typical household rise to £2,500 from the start of the month.
How will the £400 energy discount be paid?
The discount will be made automatically by energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales. There is no need to apply.
Direct debit and credit customers will have the money added to their account. Customers with pre-payment meters will have the amount applied to their meter, or receive a voucher.
Anyone who doesn’t use mains gas and electricity – such as those using heating oil – will receive an extra £100 on top of the £400.
Who is getting other cost-of-living payments?
Two payments totalling £650 are also being made to more than eight million low-income households who receive the following benefits:
- Universal Credit
- income-based Jobseekers Allowance
- income-related Employment and…