When are the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Dates, begin occasions, groups & venues

The World Cup group stage is drawing to a close and the semi-finalists have been decided.

Hosts India topped the group and will face New Zealand, while South Africa take on Australia.

But where and when are the games taking place? And, crucially, how can you follow them?

Look no further, BBC Sport has got you covered.

When are India vs New Zealand playing?

The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, 15 November with the match due to start at 08:30 GMT.

India won the group game between the sides with Daryl Mitchell making 130 in vain for New Zealand as Virat Kohli’s 95 helped the home side chase down 274 with four wickets in hand.

When are South Africa vs Australia playing?

The second semi-final is a day later on Thursday, 16 November. It’s another 08:30 GMT start.

Quinton de Kock scored 109 as South Africa thrashed Australia by 134 runs in their group phase meeting with Pat Cummins’ side bowled out for 177 in pursuit of 312.

What are the Cricket World Cup semi-final venues?

India and…