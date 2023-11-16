When is the Cricket World Cup 2023 last? Date, begin time, groups & venue

India will face Australia in the World Cup final – but who will claim the trophy?

Where and when is the showpiece match taking place? And, crucially, how can you follow it?

Look no further, BBC Sport has got you covered.

When is India vs Australia in the Cricket World Cup final & what time does it start?

The final is on Sunday, 19 November, starting at 08:30 GMT.

India beat Australia in the opening game of the tournament for both teams, with KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten 97 to help the hosts recover from 2-3 to win by six wickets chasing 200.

What is the Cricket World Cup final venue?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final.

The ground has a capacity of 132,000 and was the scene of victories for both teams over their fiercest rivals during the group stage of this World Cup.

India claimed a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, while Australia beat England by 33 runs in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

How to follow and watch on the BBC?

There will be live commentary of the final…