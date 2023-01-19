When to rent a tax skilled

Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Adulthood, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has tips to help you make more informed decisions around personal finance, career, wellness and personal connections.

You know you have to pay taxes. So you may not be eager to spend yet more money to work with a tax professional.

But since taxes affect most areas of your life – and since tax laws change all the time – there are several situations when it makes financial sense to consult a tax pro, who can not only help with preparing your return but also offer smart tax planning advice.

If your financial life is simple, chances are you can handle your own tax return. That is, unless you’re too busy or just aren’t great about filling out tax forms accurately and on time.

Your tax situation is usually considered “simple” if you don’t have a whole lot of additional income outside of your…