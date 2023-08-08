When you need 5G service you can rely on, Verizon is there – Verizon Communicati… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon’s 5G network is once again crowned the most reliable in the nation, according to RootMetrics® State of Mobile Union Report*. This comes on the heels of Verizon’s network being named Most Awarded for Network Quality, 31 Times in a Row by J.D. Power, the voice of the people**, and Verizon’s network being undefeated for overall network performance in 96.8% (121 out of 125) of the metro area tests RootMetrics performed in the first half of 2023***.



These results come as a result of Verizon engineers deploying the newest technology, efficiently using spectrum assets, increasing the capacity of our fiber connections, building in redundancies throughout Verizon’s network for service assurance and relentlessly stress testing every aspect of the network.

“Customers expect their mobile experience to work everywhere and all the time. That is why at Verizon we focus so much on reliability,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “Our engineers are working every day across the country to test the reliability of our network. We obsess over our customers’ experience and are always grateful when those efforts result in recognitions like these.”

Verizon’s network successes underscores a persistent, unyielding focus on innovation and continued investment to provide the very best for Verizon’s customers. Verizon’s award-winning network is grounded on best-in-class spectrum position, extensive fiber ownership, and the incorporation of advanced technologies deployed from the core to the edge. The company’s multi-purpose, network-building formula enables reliable, robust, secure, and high-performing connectivity that can accommodate a variety of use cases including mobility, private 5G networks and business solutions, and fixed wireless access broadband for consumers, businesses and public sector alike.

The results of this national test capture a moment in time of an ever-changing network…