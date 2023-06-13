Whiskers & Wheels Fundraising Festival Cruising Into Marymoor Park – Press Release

Redmond, Washington, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tulip Ride, the Pacific Northwest’s largest motorcycle ride in support of Seattle Humane, has evolved into a one-day event at Marymoor Park that celebrates and welcomes lovers of pets and all modes of transportation. Whiskers & Wheels rides onto the scene on Saturday, July 29.

“This year, Whiskers & Wheels will celebrate the growth of interest in helping Seattle Humane on their mission to save lives and complete families. Whether you ride a motorcycle or bicycle, drive a car or walk, grab a ticket and enjoy a day in the sun with live music, great food, and some of Hollywood’s favorites,” said Jeff Henshaw, Whiskers & Wheels founder and organizer.

Attendees will enjoy making some four-legged friends through Seattle Humane’s MaxMobile, listening to live music by local band, Vertigo Zoo, checking out the latest 2023 motorcycle models from Eastside Harley-Davidson, hitting up some delicious food trucks and celebrity appearances by longtime Tulip Ride supporters, who will be available for photos and to sign autographs. They are also encouraged to bring out their motorcycles and cars for Best-in-Show awards.

“We’ve been honored to be the beneficiary of the Tulip Ride for many years and are grateful to founder Jeff Henshaw for continuing to support our lifesaving mission with Whiskers & Wheels,” said Seattle Humane President & CEO Christopher Ross. “This new iteration combines some of the best aspects of the Tulip Ride in one place for the whole community to enjoy. And we get to bring shelter pets who couldn’t participate in the Tulip Ride due to a lack of driver’s licenses and opposable thumbs.”

Whiskers & Wheels starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as VIP tickets are discounted through the end of June and are required for celebrity encounters. Tickets and more information are available at whiskersandwheels.org.

Whiskers & Wheels is a volunteer-run event,…