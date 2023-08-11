White Castle Surpasses 29 Billion Sliders Sold Since Launching the Fast-Food Ind… – Press Release

The family-owned business’ iconic Sliders can be purchased in Castles and from freezer aisles nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — White Castle, the iconic restaurant that helped make the hamburger a quintessential American meal, recently surpassed a mind-blowing milestone: all-time sales of its burgers – The Original Slider®, Cheese Slider and Jalapeno Cheese Slider – just eclipsed the 29 billion mark. That includes Sliders sold in restaurants and through food retailers nationwide.

In 1921, White Castle, became the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., introducing customers to the small-sized hamburger that would become known as The Original Slider. Forty years later, in 1961, White Castle became the first fast-food chain to reach 1 billion burgers sold.

“The thought of 29 billion can be difficult to grasp, but when you break it down, it all begins with one idea from a pioneer 102 years ago and one tasty little burger,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our recipe for success is treating every burger sold like it is someone’s first time experiencing White Castle. Whether you’re a first-time customer or a lifelong Craver, hot and tasty 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions served on a bun from our own bakeries is what you’re craving, and satisfying that craving is what White Castle has delivered, 29 billion times over.”

Here are some fun ways to visualize 29 billion White Castle Sliders:*