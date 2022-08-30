White Spirits Market 2021-2026, Growing use of spirits as a cleaning and degreas… – Press Release





NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The White Spirits Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing usage as a cleaning and degreasing agent, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and rising demand for white spirits from artists will offer immense growth opportunities. However, health hazards associated with long-term exposure to white spirits, the high cost of white spirits, and the availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market participants.





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2M Holdings Ltd., Al Oga Factory for Manufacturing White Spirit, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BRENNTAG SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corp., G.S.B Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, KH Chemicals B.V., TotalEnergies SE, and Vizag Chemical International are some of the major market participants. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

White Spirits Market Segmentation

Application

Thinner And Solvent



Fuels



Cleaning Agent



Degreasing Agent



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The main white spirits markets in APAC are China and Japan. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in another area. Over the projection period, the white spirits market in APAC will increase thanks to the rising use of white spirits in end-user sectors such as paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, and dyes. Buy Sample Report.

White Spirits Market…