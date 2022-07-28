WHO chief advises males who’ve intercourse with males to scale back companions to restrict publicity to monkeypox





“This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others.

“For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable followup, if needed,” Tedros said at a briefing.

While Tedros said the focus for all countries must be on engaging and empowering communities of men who have sex with men to reduce the risk of infection and transmission, he also cautioned nations to safeguard human rights.

“The stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus,” he said.

Monkeypox isn’t considered a sexually transmitted disease, but most people who have gotten it in the US recently report some…