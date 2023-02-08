Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets Report 2023-2027: Industry on Verge of… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis 2023 to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What’s holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

The plummeting costs for Whole Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Instrument Manufacturer

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Sequencing Labs

Audit body

Whole Genome Sequencing – Markets, Examples and Discussion