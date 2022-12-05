Who’re the keen beaver vacation customers unhindered by inflation? Gen Z



New York

CNNBusiness

There’s at least one group of shoppers excitedly hitting malls this holiday season — and they don’t seem to be too bothered about pesky inflation eating into their discretionary dollars.

They’re Gen Z. And the way they shop matters.

This cohort of consumers born between 1997 and 2012 is among the fastest-growing groups in the country, along with Millennials. Together, this demographic is expected to grow to 70% of the population by 2028, versus 60% today, according to a note from Cowen Equity Research.

“One standout this Black Friday was the high turnout of Gen Z in stores,” said Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry analyst with market research firm NPD. “Younger consumers flooded the mall, treating Black Friday as a social event. They came early, they came with friends, and they came to shop.”

She said the prevalence of…