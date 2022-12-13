Who’s Liz Garbus, the director Harry and Meghan entrusted with their Netflix docuseries?

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

After much speculation over the fate of Netflix’s docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes finally arrive Thursday, offering an intimate look at the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, as the trailers suggest, further insight into why they stepped down from their royal duties.

But who is telling their story? The six-episode docuseries is directed by Liz Garbus, an Emmy-winning and two-time Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker who has tackled topics ranging from voter disenfranchisement in the US to the life of jazz singer Nina Simone.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Markle said about Garbus in a Variety interview earlier this…