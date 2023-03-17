Why American whiskey is the actual winner of St. Patrick’s Day



New York

CNN

—



On St. Patrick’s Day, it might seem appropriate to knock back a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey. However, when it comes to the luck of the Irish, US whiskey-makers might have the upper hand.

American-made whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits in the United States, with sales soaring nearly 11% last year to $5.1 billion, according to a recent report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). In particular, sales of premium whiskeys from both small and large US distilleries are spurring growth, as customers increasingly treat themselves to a high-quality drink.

“Spirits consumers appreciate the rich heritage, tradition and authenticity of American whiskey,” Lisa Hawkins​, senior vice president for public affairs for DISCUS, told CNN. She added that’s there’s a “shared passion” among whiskey drinkers because they want to know where…