Why America’s economic system stays surprisingly robust — however you do not notice it

Each week brings head-scratching contradictory news about the economy. This past week was no different, with a batch of economic reports showing that — despite the recession talk — the US economy shows remarkable resilience.

Yes, the economy is strong. But it comes with a lot of caveats.

Let’s review:

  • Gross domestic product grew at a 3.2% annualized rate last quarter, a sharp bounce back from shrinking in the first half of the year.
  • Consumer confidence unexpectedly grew in December.
  • Last month’s jobs report defied analysts’ expectations, with unemployment remaining at almost a half-century low.
  • And multiple recent inflation reports show prices are starting to cool off.

However, these are just ingredients in a murky soup of conflicting “yes, but” headlines.

Yes, consumers say they feel…



