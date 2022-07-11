Why Campbell Soup hated, then embraced, Andy Warhol’s soup can work





Not long after, the company sent over a lawyer.

Thus began a decades-long hate-love relationship between the artist and company. It started with immense skepticism, but Campbell eventually grew to embrace the artwork and even sponsored a Warhol exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Campbell’s eventual partnership with the Warhol estate presaged the convergence of high art, advertising, branding and fashion that’s commonplace today.

When the Campbell brand was featured in Warhol’s artwork back in 1962, then President and CEO, William Beverly Murphy, “indicated that he had some initial concern” about use of the company’s trademarks, according to the company, prompting the lawyer visit to Ferus Gallery. A cease-and-desist order was considered. But in July of 1962, John T. Dorrance, Jr., the son of the inventor of condensed soup, had just taken over as chairman. He was a passionate art collector and well-established in the art world. As criticism of the show mounted — “Is this…