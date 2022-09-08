Why celebrities are so within the unglamorous world of personal fairness

Now she’s entering the secretive, not-so-pretty world of private equity, aka the land of “vulture capitalists.”

Here’s the deal: Kim K is partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners, a private equity firm that plans to invest in areas such as consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media. Her mother, Kris Jenner, is also a partner.

Quick explainer: Private equity can include a lot of different investments, but the vast majority of the industry involves “leveraged buyouts” or LBOs, in which a firm buys a struggling company, loads it up with debt, and then overhauls its business to (hopefully) make it run better, and then sells it or takes it public. In about 20% of cases, the target company ends up going bankrupt within 10 years (See also: the slow death of Toys R Us).

For the rank-and-file, getting bought by a PE firm is usually not a good sign, as it may mean layoffs or other cutbacks coming. But for investors,…