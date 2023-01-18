Why Egypt is asking its folks to eat hen toes

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in today’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, CNN’s three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Abu Dhabi

CNN

—



Egypt’s economic situation is so dire that the government is asking people to eat chicken feet.

The Arab world’s most populous nation is suffering a record currency crisis and the worst inflation in five years, making food so expensive that many Egyptians can no longer afford chicken, a dietary staple.

Poultry prices rose from 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.01) per kilogram in 2021 to as much as 70 Egyptian pounds ($2.36) as of Monday, according to state media

The soaring cost has prompted the nation’s National Institution for Nutrition to call on people to switch to eating chicken feet.

“Are you looking for protein-rich food alternatives that…