Why girls in management roles are extra possible than ever to give up

When it comes to getting promoted into management, men still have the advantage.

And women who do ascend to leadership roles are more likely than their male counterparts to have their authority undermined and have some of their efforts go unrecognized.

They are now, in the wake of the pandemic, also more likely than ever to quit as a result of dissatisfactions at work.

That’s according to the 2022 Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey & Company in partnership with LeanIn.Org, a large annual study of women employees and talent data across hundreds of participating companies.

Among the employers studied, the report found that for every 100 men promoted from an entry-level job to manager, only 87 women are moved up the ladder. And overall, 60% of the managers in the data analyzed were men.

“For the eighth consecutive year, a ‘broken rung’ at the first step up to manager is…