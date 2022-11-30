Why going into work 5 days per week is a factor of the previous





We’re never going back to the office – at least not five days a week.

That’s the contention of Anne Helen Petersen, the author of “Out of Office: Unlocking the Power and Potential of Hybrid Work.”

“You can either try to figure out flex arrangements now or you can battle your employees for the next 5 to 10 years and then pay a consultant a lot of money to help you figure out what you should have started figuring out five to 10 years ago,” she told me in the latest episode of my podcast “Downside Up.”

Petersen believes that the Covid-19 pandemic fundamentally reoriented our relationship with work in ways that companies are only now starting to grasp in full.

“[People] don’t wanna be forced to go back into the office for two days a week and have that not be a time when their coworkers are there. And so they’re just going back into…