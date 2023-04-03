Why intercourse employees are protesting in Amsterdam

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get the latest news in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





Overwhelmed by its own popularity, Amsterdam is ramping up its push to re-brand its “go wild” and “no rules” image. Drunken Brits are being told to stay home, there are moves to clamp down on cannabis, and the red lights could be about to go out on its city center brothels.

New rules for sex workers come into force on April 1, according to officials, requiring Amsterdam’s sex work businesses to close their doors at 3 a.m. rather than 6 a.m. to combat what local authorities describe as nuisance behavior by people visiting the red-light district.

The reduced hours come amid an ongoing campaign by the city council to move sex workers into an “erotic center” outside the heart of the city….