Why last-season leftovers could get a second shot at Hole and Kohl’s

Retailers are trying the same tactic.

Here’s the deal: Gap and Kohl’s, among others, are stuck with a glut of extra clothes that they can’t sell at current prices and don’t have a ton of space for. They’re overstocked. But rather than slashing prices to try to move the inventory, they’re just going to try again next year.

It’s a strategy known as “pack and hold.” (Though I might call it “pack and hold and pray customers don’t catch wise.”)

Gap, for one, is stashing summer styles that didn’t sell in 2022 and hoping to try again next year. Kohl’s is holding on to an extra $82 million worth of inventory, including sleepwear and fleeces, that it plans to peddle anew for the holiday season.

The reason: Retailers have too much stuff because we the people pulled back on spending on fun things like clothes as the cost of boring things like groceries and gas and rent have gone way up. Clothing is a particularly strange sector, too, as people emerge from work-from-home life and prepare to go…