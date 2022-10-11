Why one in every of Europe’s high airports has develop into a ‘loopy mess’

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

Amsterdam (CNN) — Hours-long lines for security that often snake outside under tents. Untold numbers of angry passengers who have queued in those lines — yet still missed their flights. Worker strikes and delayed or lost baggage. Condemnation by major airlines, most notably KLM.

At Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, labor shortages continue to fuel unprecedented chaos that began in the spring, prompting many travelers and aviation insiders to wonder what has happened to an airport long considered one of the most efficient and highly regarded in Europe — if not the world.

KLM added that the situation is “damaging our reputation among passengers who are keen and willing to travel after the extended Covid crisis.” The airline…