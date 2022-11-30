Why Saudi Arabia is internet hosting one of many world’s largest raves

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Abu Dhabi, UAE

CNN

—



Electronic music, strobe lights, glittered faces and hundreds of thousands of people in mixed-gender gyrations are all part of a new kind of ritual in Saudi Arabia that didn’t exist just three years ago.

The kingdom’s Soundstorm music festival, which began in 2019, is back again for its fourth year and will start on Thursday.

In just five years since Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on musical events, the kingdom’s concert scene has arguably outshined even that of Dubai, long seen as the Gulf region’s premier entertainment hub.

The country that has been better known as the birthplace of Islam than a rave capital has gone through a tremendous makeover…