Why several domestic and international agencies upgraded their ESG ratings for G… – Press Release

|Source: Publicly available information
|Source: 2022 ESG report of Gotion High-tech
Gotion High-tech ESG Rating Upgraded by Several Agencies
In June 2023, CCTV released its first achievement report, the Annual ESG Action Report, together with several ministries, commissions and organizations. The Report stated that under the leadership of national strategies, Chinese companies have begun a new phase of actively responding to ESG concepts and comprehensively improving their ESG performance. The overall performance of large Chinese companies in terms of ESG development and the percentage of outstanding companies is already comparable to that of large global companies, with leading companies in various industries spearheading sustainable development.
As the new energy industry is an important part of “carbon neutrality”, companies in such industry pay special attention to ESG performance and take active measures in this regard. Take Gotion High-tech, a power battery company in China, for example, the Company has achieved remarkable results in recent years with continuous…