Why Switzerland constructed a 2-kilometer-long prepare

(CNN) — High in the Swiss Alps, St Moritz made its name as a place for pushing the boundaries of winter sport. By the time it hosted the second Winter Olympics Games in 1928 its reputation as a playground for wealthy adventurers was already well established.

On Saturday, the region continued its long tradition of expanding the limits of what is possible with an epic world record attempt — not on snow or ice, but on rails.

To celebrate the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s first railway, the country’s rail industry came together to run the world’s longest-ever passenger train — 100 cars, 2,990 tonnes and almost two kilometres long.

Formed of 25 new “Capricorn” electric trains the record-breaking 1,906-meter train took almost an hour to cover around 25 kilometers (about 15 miles) over the spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Albula Line from Preda to Alvaneu in eastern Switzerland.

Like the legendary Cresta Run toboggan track, the Albula Line is famous for its endless swooping curves…