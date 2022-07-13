Why the A380 superjumbo is staging a comeback

(CNN) — The post-pandemic recovery of commercial aviation may have an early, unlikely protagonist: the A380 superjumbo.

The world’s largest passenger plane seemed to be on the scrapheap just two years ago, as airlines grappled with the spread of the coronavirus. The entire fleet was grounded, many of the planes went into long-term storage, and some airlines even took the chance to get rid of their A380s altogether, with Air France retiring its fleet in May 2020.

But now, as passenger numbers rise and air traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, the plane is enjoying a resurgence. More than half the global fleet is already back into service, according to data from Flightradar24.

Emirates has the world’s largest fleet of A380s. PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images

Lufthansa was the latest carrier to announce the plane’s return — although not before 2023 — and there are reasons to believe that more A380s will progressively soar back into the skies.

“It’s definitely having a comeback,”…