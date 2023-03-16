Why the UK spring price range will not repair the financial system’s issues



London

CNN

—



UK financial markets were spooked again Wednesday — although, unlike last fall, the turmoil was unrelated to a new government budget aimed at reversing Britain’s economic decline.

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt was careful to avoid the drama that engulfed his predecessor’s September “mini” budget as he laid out new spending and tax plans Wednesday. But as a crash in Credit Suisse

(CS) shares reignited fears triggered last week by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the FTSE 100

(UKX) sank and the pound fell against the US dollar.

Fortunately for Hunt, the economic picture has improved a little since he scrapped most of the disastrous plans for debt-fueled tax cuts and a spending binge presented by previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Falling natural gas prices have taken some heat out of inflation, while…