Why Wendy’s in Canada has given its iconic red-headed mascot grey hair

new profile picture on its Twitter feed Thursday that gave Wendy’s iconic red pigtails a gentle gray shade. The company The fast food giant’s Canada unit posted anew profile picture on itsTwitter feed Thursday that gave Wendy’siconic red pigtails a gentle gray shade. The company posted the picture, with the hashtags #LisaLaFlamme and #NewProfilePic and the caption “Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour,” using two star emojis. It had more than 45,000 likes on Saturday.

LaFlamme worked at Bell Media as a reporter and news anchor on CTV National News for more than 30 years, the last 11 as its anchor. This month, she revealed that she was told on June 29 that her contract was ending, bringing her career at the network to a sudden end.

In an August 15 video posted to Twitter, LaFlamme said she was “blindsided” by the decision to let her go, and that it was “crushing to be leaving CTV in a manner that’s not my choice.”

The news that her contract was not renewed has received significant blowback in Canada, with claims that her decision to stop coloring her hair blonde during the pandemic…