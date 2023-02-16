WiGig Global Market Report 2023: Developments in Smart City Projects Drives Adop… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “WiGig Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global WiGig market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.83% during 2022-2028.

WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments.

Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.

WiGig Market Trends:

Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.

They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency.

Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient…