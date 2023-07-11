Wild Florida’s Gator Week Raises $7,400 for Wild Florida Scholarship Fund – Press Release

KENANSVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the second year in a row, Wild Florida, Florida’s only Airboat, Gator & Drive-thru Safari Park, is delighted to announce the success of its annual Gator Week, which took place from May 29 – June 3, 2023. Through the generous support of visitors and the team at Wild Florida, a grand total of $7,400 was raised for the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, benefitting local high school seniors in Osceola County.

Gator Week, an eagerly anticipated event, brought together wildlife enthusiasts, tourists, and locals to celebrate Florida’s iconic reptile—the American alligator. During this exciting week-long event, visitors were treated to a wide range of educational and entertaining activities, including live alligator demonstrations, interactive exhibits, airboat rides through the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, and much more.

A key highlight of Gator Week was the opportunity for visitors to make a donation for entry into the Wild Florida Gator Park instead of the standard fee for admission, and they could decide how much to give. Wild Florida’s patrons showed incredible generosity, contributing to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund to support local high school seniors pursuing higher education. To further amplify the impact, the Wild Florida team demonstrated their commitment to the cause by matching the funds raised from visitor donations.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Gator Week and the incredible generosity shown by our visitors,” said Sam Haught, Co-owner of Wild Florida. “The Wild Florida Scholarship Fund is in its infancy, and we exceeded last year’s donation. This community definitely plays a vital role in empowering and supporting the next generation of leaders, and we’re proud to be a catalyst of that.”

The $7,400 raised during Gator Week will be directly allocated to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to deserving high school seniors in Osceola County…