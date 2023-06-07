Wildfire smoke health experts from UC Center for Climate Health and Equity avail… – Press Release

Health experts from University of California Center for Climate Health and Equity are available to talk with the media about the impact of wildfire smoke on health, especially for those in vulnerable communities, and share recommendations on protective actions.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Health experts from University of California Center for Climate Health and Equity are available to talk with the media about the impact of wildfire smoke on health, especially for those in vulnerable communities. Additionally, they can share recommended protective actions people can take and infographics on the topic.

WHO: Experts from the UC Center for Climate Health and Equity:

Arianne Teherani , Ph.D., founding co-director, who spearheads research and advocacy efforts on education for climate change, ecosystems degradation, sustainability, and health.

, Ph.D., founding co-director, who spearheads research and advocacy efforts on education for climate change, ecosystems degradation, sustainability, and health. Sheri Weiser , M.D., MPH, founding co-director, whose research has focused on the impact of extreme weather events, food insecurity and other social and structural factors on treatment outcomes for chronic diseases.

MORE INFORATION: Visit the Center for Climate Health and Equity’s Wildfires & Health Education Hub for information on the broad range of health effects of wildfires and advice on what people can do to protect themselves from wildfire smoke. Infographics are available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.

ABOUT THE UC CENTER FOR CLIMATE HEALTH AND EQUITY

The University of California Center for Climate, Health and Equity, is dedicated to the proposition that “taking action on climate change is one of the most powerful health interventions of our time.” The center is devoted to tackling the serious health issues that climate change is causing and working to make sure solutions are adopted equitably.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA HEALTH

