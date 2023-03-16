Wildlife photographer Tim Laman’s gorgeous tackle nature in ‘Chook Planet’

Written by Rebecca Cairns, CNN

“I’m willing, more than most people, to go through some discomfort.”

That’s how American conservation photographer Tim Laman ended up with water rising over his knees in a marshy river delta at midnight, his camera gear floating by his side. “I got myself into a situation,” he admits.

Laman was in Venezuela’s Orinoco Basin searching for scarlet ibises, bright orange-red birds that roost among the tangle of mangrove roots and sticky mudflats at dusk. He wanted to photograph the birds in the evening and morning light — which meant spending the night on a fixed plywood raft in the middle of the river. But the tide charts he was using were incomplete and, as the…