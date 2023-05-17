Wildman Business Group acquires WM Uniform – Press Release

Family-owned businesses to retain legacy while expanding footprint and service offerings

Two independent, family-owned companies in the industrial laundry space have joined forces to expand their footprint and service offerings. Wildman Business Group, based in Warsaw, Indiana, announced today the acquisition of WM Uniform, located in Holland, Michigan. Together the combined entity operates from six locations throughout Indiana and Michigan with 440 employees, serving more than 12,000 customers.

For the most seamless customer experience during the integration, both companies will retain their independent names and individual branding – and continue to serve customers with the same sales and service teams. In addition to the services customers already received from WM Uniform such as uniforms, mat and towel rental and restroom programs, customers will have access to additional product lines such as first aid and safety essentials and restroom hygiene cleaning known as CleanTeam.

“The opportunity to come together was driven by President of WM Uniform, Patrick Van Tuinen’s eye toward succession planning and was made easy with alignment on our shared core values around honesty, integrity, relationships, excellence, living by faith, and treating others as they would want to be treated,” said Josh Wildman, CEO of Wildman Business Group. “We’re excited about the synergies created from our shared values and the ability to use business to change lives.”

The two leaders share years-long professional admiration and collegiality, as well as a personal friendship. Both share a commitment to remaining independent as a way to ensure best-in-class service and preserve the culture they have intentionally built for their organizations.

“We are stronger together,” said Josh Wildman, CEO of Wildman Business Group. This partnership provides the opportunity to accelerate our growth – not just in revenues but with investment in our people.” Wildman’s goal is to be the…