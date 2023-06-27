Wilfried Zaha and rapper Stormzy are set to purchase AFC Croydon

Wilfried Zaha was raised in Croydon and started his career at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and rapper Stormzy have agreed a deal to buy non-league club AFC Croydon.

The pair, who both grew up in the South London borough, are part of a three-man consortium alongside former Palace head of player care Danny Young.

AFC Croydon compete in the ninth tier of English football.

Announcing the agreement, the club said: “The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.”

They added: “Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

AFC Croydon were founded in 2012 after Croydon Athletic folded.

Zaha, 30, who was born in the Ivory Coast, is heavily involved in community projects and also runs the WZ Academy.

He began…