Will Pucovski: Australian batter joins Leicestershire for begin of 2024 season

Will Pucovski has scored 189 runs in five Sheffield Shield games for Victoria this winter

Leicestershire have signed Australian batter Will Pucovski for the opening five County Championship games of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old has scored 2,197 first-class runs at an average of 43.94 and played one Test against India in 2021.

His progress, though, has been interrupted by a series of concussions.

Pucovski will join Victoria team-mate Peter Handscomb at Grace Road and provide cover while Wiaan Mulder completes the South African season.

He will play the four Championship fixtures in April, starting with an away game against Yorkshire, plus a trip to Lord’s to face Middlesex, starting on 3 May.

“Talking to Pete [Handscomb], he couldn’t speak more highly about the environment and club’s group of players and staff. I can’t wait to get over there and be part of a successful start to the season,” Pucovski said.

Leicestershire finished fourth in Championship Division Two last summer – but did…