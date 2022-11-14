Will Smeed: Somerset batter indicators one-year contract extension to 2024

Will Smeed has become a key member of Somerset’s Twenty20 side after signing his first professional contract before last season

Somerset batter Will Smeed has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club until 2024.

The 21-year-old, who signed his first professional contract before last season, came through Somerset’s youth ranks and joined its academy in 2016.

“Somerset County Cricket Club is my home,” he told the club’s website external-link .

“I’ve been here since I was eight years old and I’ve built up really good relationships here, both on and off the field. I love playing here.”

Smeed has quickly established himself as a key member of Somerset’s Twenty20 side, scoring 886 runs in 35 matches with a best of 98.

Earlier this year he became the first batter to score a century in The Hundred.

However, the limited-overs specialist has struggled for form in the red-ball format and his 12-month contract extension will see him only play white-ball cricket.

“I feel that my game is…