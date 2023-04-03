Will Smeed: Somerset batter says his deal to play solely white-ball cricket is ‘distinctive’

Batter Will Smeed will only play limited overs cricket for Somerset until the end of next season

Somerset batter Will Smeed says he feels like a “unique case” by signing a contract to only play white-ball cricket.

The ground-breaking move made headlines for suggesting there is a growing divide between cricket formats.

Yet the 21-year-old believes it is not a pathway many other young players will choose to follow.

“I feel in a very different position to what I think a lot of my peers are,” he told BBC Radio Somerset.

“I don’t think it’s going to be something a lot of people do, just through the nature of the way their careers go.

“Most people come into first-class cricket and they’re playing everything or Champo [County Championship] stuff.

“I felt like quite a unique case and I don’t think there’s a massive list of youngsters who are about to do the same.

“It felt like it made a lot of sense for me but I don’t know if it will for a lot of other people at this point in time.”

Smeed…