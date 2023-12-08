Will Sutherland: Somerset signal Australian all-rounder for 2024

Will Sutherland has taken 115 wickets in 37 first-class matches at an average of 25.32

Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland has agreed to join Somerset in 2024.

The right-arm seamer, who is captain of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield side, is a former vice captain of the Australia Under-19 side and has played in the Big Bash for Melbourne Renegades.

The 24-year-old is the son of former Australia cricket chief James Sutherland and brother of Australia international Annabel.

He spent part of this year playing for Essex in the County Championship.

As well as scoring a first-class century he has also taken 115 wickets in 37 matches at an average of 25.32, with a best of 6-67.

“Somerset are the 2023 Blast champions and have an excellent pedigree in County Championship cricket which shows the level of desire and ambition that the club have,” Sutherland said.

“That really resonates with the ambition that I have within the game.

“I’m really looking forward to contributing on the field, getting to…