Will Williams: Lancashire signal New Zealander as non-overseas participant till 2025

Will Williams has so far taken seven wickets in two County Championship matches for Lancashire

Lancashire have completed the signing of fast bowler Will Williams on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

But Williams has now signed on a deal until 2025, and will no longer be considered an overseas signing as he has a British passport.

He will be available for selection across all three formats.

That could help him figure in Friday’s T20 Blast quarter-final at home to Essex, when the Red Rose expect to be without five players – Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson and Richard Gleeson, who have all been selected for England T20 duty.

“Will’s situation has been on our radar for quite some time,” said director of cricket Mark Chilton.

“He was a player we identified last winter as a possible overseas option before learning that Will also holds a British passport and was considering the option of playing in the UK as a local player.

“Due to injuries and international selection,…