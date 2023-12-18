Will Younger: Nottinghamshire re-sign New Zealand batter for 2024

Will Young has scored 7,262 first-class runs during his career at an average of 40.12, including 15 centuries

Nottinghamshire have re-signed New Zealand batter Will Young for a large part of the 2024 county season.

The 31-year-old will be available for seven County Championship games and the entire T20 Blast campaign.

Young scored 299 runs in three Championship games in 2023, including an innings of 145 against Surrey.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better debut at The Oval. It was great to play four hard days of cricket and come out with a solid draw,” he said.

“I felt like I slotted into the group nicely and I’m looking forward to contributing even more this season.”

Young has played 13 Tests, 29 one-day and 14 T20 internationals for the Black Caps.

He has an overall strike rate of over 133 in T20 cricket and added: “The opportunity to play white-ball games in front of packed out crowds at Trent Bridge was a really attractive prospect for me, too.

“It’s a superb place to bat and I’m…