William R. Brody, MD, PhD joins Sirona Medical’s Board of Directors to help acce… – Press Release

One of the nation’s healthcare visionaries and pioneering radiologists, Dr. Brody brings deep industry knowledge to advance Sirona and its cloud-native Radiology Operating System (RadOS).

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sirona Medical, the company behind RadOS (radiology’s first cloud-native, unified workflow platform), today announced that William R. Brody, MD, PhD has joined the company’s Board of Directors to help elevate radiology’s impact on clinical healthcare.

William R. Brody, MD, PhD joins Sirona Medical’s Board of Directors to help accelerate radiology’s IT transformation.

“Radiology is at an important crossroads,” said Dr. Brody. “One version of the future will see Radiologists play an elevated role in clinical healthcare – wielding powerful analytical software tools to transform their work product and position the specialty as healthcare’s definitive informatics experts. The alternative future would see Radiology’s value diminished – siphoned off by downstream providers as the relentless commoditization of imaging continues. I’m looking forward to working with Cameron and the Sirona team to deliver radiologists the tools they need for a brighter future.”

Dr. Brody served for 12 years as President of Johns Hopkins University after holding several appointments as professor and director of the Department of Radiology, professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, professor of Biomedical Engineering and Radiologist-in-Chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 1973, Dr. Brody switched fields from cardiac surgery to diagnostic imaging when the CT scanner was invented, making seminal contributions to CT, MRI and diagnostic ultrasound. Brody resigned his Stanford tenured professorship to become CEO of Resonex, Inc., a new MRI technology company he co-founded, focused on non-invasive diagnosis of cardiovascular disease.

Brody’s accomplishments have earned him fellowships at the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the…