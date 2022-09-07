William Ruto: Kenya President-elect unique Amanpour CNN interview





Speaking on Amanpour’s show in an exclusive interview Wednesday, Ruto said he had already reached out to his election rival Raila Odinga, and said he would build alliances that will help to bring the country together.

“The administration that I’m going to run is going to be an administration that is going to serve all Kenyans equally, whether they voted for us or they did not,” said Ruto, whose victory was confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

Ruto, 55, won with 50.49% of the vote against Odinga’s 48.85% in last month’s election, which passed off calmly despite Kenya’s recent history of political violence, including the killing of nearly 1,500 people in the aftermath of the December 2007 election.

Asked about the peaceful proceedings, Ruto said that the situation has been improving since 2007, and the next election will be even better.

“I think it speaks to the heart of the maturity of the democracy of our country,” he said. “No citizen, no leader wants their country to be…