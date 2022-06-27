Wimbledon 2022: Andy Murray beats James Duckworth on Centre Court docket

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men’s singles title in 2013 and 2016 before being beset by injury problems

Britain’s Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon with an encouraging win over Australia’s James Duckworth.

After a slow start, likely a result of a recent abdominal injury, Murray found rhythm and his quality shone through.

The former world number one, now ranked 52nd, won 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 at 21:35 BST under the floodlights on Centre Court.

The 35-year-old Scot will now face big-serving American John Isner, seeded 20th, in the second round on Wednesday.

“It is amazing to be back out here again with a full crowd,” said Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion.

“I’m getting on a bit now so I don’t know how many opportunities I will get here.

“I’m pleased I managed to get through…