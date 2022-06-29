Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu loses to Caroline Garcia at All England Membership

Emma Raducanu was making only her second Wimbledon appearance in the ladies’ singles, having reached the fourth round last year when she was ranked 338th in the world

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Emma Raducanu says she will continue to “embrace every single moment” as she remained upbeat after a straight-set exit at Wimbledon that left Centre Court deflated.

The 19-year-old Briton was outpowered by France’s Caroline Garcia in a 6-3 6-3 defeat in the second round.

Raducanu’s preparations for her home major were disrupted by a side strain, which left her participation in doubt.

“For me, everything is learning,” said Raducanu, who was seeded 10th.

Raducanu has not won successive matches at a Grand Slam since her remarkable triumph at last year’s US Open.

She conveyed positivity in her post-match news conference, adding: “Caroline is a great player….